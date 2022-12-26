AGMC, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, is expanding in Sharjah with a 117,000 sqft facility located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The facility will serve as flagship for BMW and MINI in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.
Ayhan Olcer, CEO of AGMC said: “Following the opening of our state-of-the-art facility in Dubai’s Motor City in 2020, I’m extremely proud to be marking AGMC’s expansion once again and as we break ground on our new facility in Sharjah and commemorate another milestone.”
The facility will feature specific spaces for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, BMW i, BMW M, MINI Next and BMW Premium Selection - accommodating a total of 30 cars and up to eight bikes on display.
The new spacious facility will also include a fully-fledged service centre complete with 32 work bays, eight of which will be exclusively for fast-tracked queues, four diagnostic bays, three car wash bays and four service consultation areas. Combined, the service centre will have the capability to service up to 100 cars per day.
Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director at BMW Group Middle East, added: “AGMC has been our partner at BMW Group Middle East for almost five decades and we value their continuous efforts to meet and exceed customer expectations in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates. This new facility will allow us to continue to build the BMW and MINI brands, while ensuring that customers receive an exceptional service and sales experience reflective of BMW Group Middle East.”