DUBAI. Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, has said the UAE Government has become an inspiring role model for those governments seeking to move into the future, in terms of policy resiliency and high and proactive readiness infacing challenges.
Al Olama made these remarks following the UAE’s ranking first in the Arab world and 31st in the world in the remote working index issued by the UK-based Circle Loop, surpassing Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Ireland, Malaysia, Russia, the US and China, while the country ranked second among best for the speed and efficiency of internet connections.