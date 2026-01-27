The new regulation requires all visitors entering the country for tourism to carry valid insurance coverage in either physical or electronic format. According to the embassy, the policy must be issued in either English or Georgian and must remain valid for the entire duration of the traveller’s stay, covering both the dates of arrival and departure.

Dubai: The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has issued an advisory to all travellers, particularly Filipino tourists, regarding updated entry requirements for Georgia which now include mandatory health and accident insurance that took effect on 1 January 2026.

"The insurance policy must include the parties to the contract, the covered territory, and the specific insured risks," the embassy stated in its social media post. Additional requirements for the document include clear commencement and expiration dates, as well as the insurance premium and terms of payment.

Under the new guidelines, the minimum coverage amount is set at 30,000 GEL, which is approximately USD 11,153 or Dh41,000. Officials clarified that the policy can be obtained from either Georgian or international insurance providers, provided it meets the specific criteria set by Georgian authorities.

Travellers are advised to ensure their documents are in order before heading to the airport to avoid any complications with Georgian immigration authorities.

Exemptions are granted to holders of diplomatic and special visas, as well as those carrying diplomatic, official, or service passports. Accredited employees of diplomatic missions and international organisations, along with their family members, are also not required to present the insurance. Furthermore, drivers involved in international road freight and passenger transport are excluded from the mandate.

The reminder comes as Georgia remains a popular winter destination for tourists from the UAE, particularly expatriates, due to its proximity and accessible visa policies. However, the embassy noted that certain categories remain exempt from this new rule.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

