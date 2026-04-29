The landmark project aims to enhance the city’s identity and improve its visual appeal
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has begun demolition works on the southern entrance bridge to Khorfakkan as part of a broader plan to upgrade the city’s urban landscape.
The authority said the move is a preparatory step for the construction of the Khorfakkan University Tower, a landmark project aimed at enhancing the city’s identity and improving its visual appeal.
The tower is part of a number of impressive and beautiful development projects that are currently under work to improve the lives of residents and enhance the experience for visitors.
The development forms part of ongoing efforts to modernise infrastructure and elevate the urban environment in Khorfakkan, aligning with Sharjah’s wider vision for sustainable urban growth.