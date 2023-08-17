Jeddah: Saudi Arabia’s flagship airline, Saudia Arabian Airlines (Saudia), has launched a massive promotional offer for travellers by selling tickets at a 50 per cent discount. Passengers can finalise their travel procedures between August 17 and 30, and the travel window for the promotion extends from September to November this year, said the airline.
The discount applies to both the Business and Economy class categories. Travellers will also have the flexibility to make the first modification to their booking without charge.
“This initiative is in line with Saudia’s commitment to one of its pivotal goals of seamlessly connecting the world with the Kingdom,” said the airline.
The airline operates a network of domestic and regional services within Saudi Arabia and the Middle East as well as Asia, Europe and North America from its main base at Jeddah King Abdulaziz International Airport. As part of its summer operational plans, the airline provided over 7.4 million seats for domestic and international routes during July and August, a 10 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022. The airline operated more than 32,400 flights, reflecting a 4 per cent increase in flight operations.
Saudia provided more than 4.2 million seats for international flights, achieving a 16 per cent increase. Additionally, the airline has introduced over 14,800 flights, reflecting a 15 per cent increase. Over 3.2 million seats were made available on domestic routes through 17,600 flights.