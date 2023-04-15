Dubai: Saudia, the Saudi Arabian airline, has suspended all flights to and from Sudan until further notice as a result of a conflict between the Sudanese army and the country’s main paramilitary group, which has reportedly gained control of Khartoum airport.
In addition, one of Saudia’s Airbus A330 aircraft, operating flight SV458, experienced an accident at Khartoum International Airport prior to its scheduled departure for Riyadh on Saturday, April 15 at 07:30 UTC. The airline’s emergency team responded quickly to the incident, and staff are working with authorities, led by the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Sudan, to gather more information.
EgyptAir has also temporarily suspended all flights to and from Khartoum Airport due to the ongoing security disturbances in Sudan. The airline has stated that the suspension will remain in effect for 72 hours or until further notice, depending on the latest updates regarding the situation in Sudan.