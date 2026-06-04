Lufthansa says move will simplify travel via German hubs for Indian passengers
Dubai: Germany has officially removed the airport transit visa requirement for Indian nationals travelling onward to a third country through German airports, easing travel rules for thousands of passengers using European hubs for international connections.
The decision came into effect on June 3, 2026, following a notice published in Germany’s Federal Law Gazette (Bundesgesetzblatt) on June 2.
The move means Indian passport holders transiting through German airports no longer need a separate airport transit visa for connecting international flights, provided they remain within the airport transit area.
The Lufthansa Group welcomed the move, saying it would make journeys “more seamless” for Indian travellers while strengthening air connectivity between India, Germany and global destinations.
“As the largest European airline group in India, the Lufthansa Group currently operates more than 70 weekly flights between India and Europe,” the airline group said in a statement.
Lufthansa added that India remains its “largest intercontinental market in the Asia-Pacific region” and said the visa-free transit policy would “simplify travel, improve connectivity and further reinforce Germany’s role as a leading gateway between India, Europe and the world.”
The airline group has also been expanding its India operations. It plans to introduce more Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 services with Allegris cabins from Delhi and Hyderabad, while SWISS will launch its first direct Bengaluru-Zurich service during the Winter 2026 schedule.
Additional SWISS A330 services between Delhi and Zurich and expanded Lufthansa Airbus A380 flights between Mumbai and Munich are also planned.
The policy shift follows commitments made during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to India in January this year.
At the time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the proposal, saying it would simplify travel and deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs also confirmed the operational rollout of the policy.
“We welcome the operationalisation by Germany of the announcement waiving the requirement of transit visa for Indian nationals transiting through Germany, exclusively by air, with effect from June 03, 2026,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.
Previously, Indian nationals generally required an airport transit visa — known as a Category A visa — when changing flights at German airports without formally entering Germany, according to CN Traveller.
According to the German Consulate in Mumbai, the Category A transit visa applied to travellers “not passing through German border control but changing flights in Germany.”
Only travellers holding valid visas or residence permits from countries including the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Ireland and Schengen member states were previously exempt.
The new rule is expected to reduce paperwork and simplify travel for Indian passengers flying to destinations across Europe, North America and other regions via major German transit hubs such as Frankfurt and Munich.
The announcement comes as India and Germany mark 75 years of diplomatic ties and 25 years of their Strategic Partnership.
Beyond mobility and travel, both countries are also expanding cooperation in education, climate initiatives, renewable energy, defence and technology.
Germany has additionally committed €1.24 billion under the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership to support renewable energy, green hydrogen projects and climate-resilient urban infrastructure initiatives in India.
During Chancellor Merz’s January visit, PM Modi also invited German universities to establish campuses in India as part of a broader Indo-German roadmap focused on higher education, student exchanges and professional integration.