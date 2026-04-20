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Fujairah hotels record peak occupancy in early 2026

High demand cements emirate’s status as a growing international tourism hub

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Fujairah hotels record peak occupancy in early 2026

FUJAIRAH: Fujairah’s hospitality sector achieved record occupancy levels at the start of 2026, with rates reaching between 95% and 100%.

The emirate saw a substantial influx of visitors attracted by its distinct mountainous terrain and leisure attractions.

According to the Fujairah Department of Tourism and Antiquities, these figures highlight the sustainable expansion of the local industry.

Officials stated that the surge underscores the effectiveness of government initiatives to diversify tourism products and bolster the emirate's international appeal.

These strong performance indicators are expected to drive further investment in infrastructure and the enhancement of recreational facilities across the region.

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