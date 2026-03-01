GOLD/FOREX
Dubai, Abu Dhabi tell hotels to extend stays for stranded guests

Authorities direct hotels to extend stays and support stranded guests

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Tourists at Crown Plaza hotel, Dubai Marina.
Tourists at Crown Plaza hotel, Dubai Marina.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have directed hotels to extend stays for guests unable to depart due to current exceptional circumstances, in a coordinated move to protect international visitors affected by travel disruptions.

The directives require hotels to prioritise guest welfare, ensure accommodation continuity, and avoid asking travellers to vacate rooms if they cannot leave the country or immediately cover extension costs.

Dubai orders flexible stay extensions

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism issued a formal directive to hotel managers instructing them to allow affected guests to extend their stays under the same terms as their original bookings.

The department said the measure aligns with government directives to provide full support and assistance to international visitors during the ongoing situation.

According to Emarat Al Youm, hotels were asked to fully cooperate to ensure that travellers unable to leave are accommodated without disruption.

Officials also stressed that guests should not be required to vacate their rooms if they are unable to pay extension costs immediately, reflecting a broader emphasis on consumer protection and visitor welfare.

Hotel operators were instructed to notify the department promptly in such cases, providing details on the original booking duration, extension period, and any operational challenges encountered.

Abu Dhabi to cover extension costs

Abu Dhabi authorities issued a parallel directive that goes further by confirming that the government will cover accommodation costs for stranded guests.

In a circular sent to hotels, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi said properties should extend guest stays until they can depart.

“In light of the current circumstances and given that some guests have reached their check out date but are unable to travel for reasons beyond their control, you are kindly requested to extend their stay until they are able to depart,” the circular stated.

It added that “the cost of the extended stay will be covered by DCT Abu Dhabi,” and instructed hotels to submit invoices directly to the department.

The twin directives highlight a coordinated approach across the UAE to ensure visitors are not left without accommodation during periods of travel uncertainty.

Authorities framed the measures as part of broader government efforts to maintain stability in the tourism sector while prioritising the welfare of international travellers.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
