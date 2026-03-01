Authorities direct hotels to extend stays and support stranded guests
Dubai: Authorities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have directed hotels to extend stays for guests unable to depart due to current exceptional circumstances, in a coordinated move to protect international visitors affected by travel disruptions.
The directives require hotels to prioritise guest welfare, ensure accommodation continuity, and avoid asking travellers to vacate rooms if they cannot leave the country or immediately cover extension costs.
Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism issued a formal directive to hotel managers instructing them to allow affected guests to extend their stays under the same terms as their original bookings.
The department said the measure aligns with government directives to provide full support and assistance to international visitors during the ongoing situation.
According to Emarat Al Youm, hotels were asked to fully cooperate to ensure that travellers unable to leave are accommodated without disruption.
Officials also stressed that guests should not be required to vacate their rooms if they are unable to pay extension costs immediately, reflecting a broader emphasis on consumer protection and visitor welfare.
Hotel operators were instructed to notify the department promptly in such cases, providing details on the original booking duration, extension period, and any operational challenges encountered.
Abu Dhabi authorities issued a parallel directive that goes further by confirming that the government will cover accommodation costs for stranded guests.
In a circular sent to hotels, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi said properties should extend guest stays until they can depart.
“In light of the current circumstances and given that some guests have reached their check out date but are unable to travel for reasons beyond their control, you are kindly requested to extend their stay until they are able to depart,” the circular stated.
It added that “the cost of the extended stay will be covered by DCT Abu Dhabi,” and instructed hotels to submit invoices directly to the department.
The twin directives highlight a coordinated approach across the UAE to ensure visitors are not left without accommodation during periods of travel uncertainty.
Authorities framed the measures as part of broader government efforts to maintain stability in the tourism sector while prioritising the welfare of international travellers.