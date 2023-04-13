Dubai: Budget carrier flydubai is set to return to the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, it said in a statement on Thursday. Guests can visit the flydubai stand, ME 2510 in Hall 2, at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 01 to May 04.
ATM is the leading global event for the Middle East inbound and outbound travel industry and offers an unrivalled opportunity to meet and network with representatives from almost 2,000 of the world’s top travel and tourism organisations representing over 100 countries.
“We look forward to catching up with our stakeholders and our colleagues from the media,” the budget carrier said in a statement. “If you are interested in learning about our latest news or scheduling an interview with one of flydubai’s spokespeople during the exhibition, please notify us by contacting the flydubai Press Office.”
“We look forward to welcoming you to our stand in May!”