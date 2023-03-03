Dubai: The low-cost airline flydubai, has announced today the launch of four destinations in Saudi Arabia. This includes the start of flights to Neom from March 16, Najran from March 18, Al Qaisumah from March 21 and Jizan from April 26.
Earlier this year, the airline also resumed its operations to AlUla with a twice-weekly service from January 12.
“As Saudi Arabia continues on its path of economic growth and investment in developing its tourism sector, we look forward to offering passengers from the UAE and around our network the opportunity to explore more of the country,” said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai.
flydubai operates flights to more than 114 destinations, 75 of which were underserved markets that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai. The growing network is served by a fleet of 76 Boeing 737 aircraft.