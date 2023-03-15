Dubai: Dubai-based carrier flydubai touched down in Milan Bergamo Airport on Wednesday, marking the launch of a new service to the city.
With this, the airline will now serve four points in Italy, including Catania, Naples and Pisa.
The five-times-a-week service will begin on March 10, before turning into a daily service starting April 18.
Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates will codeshare on these routes and the flights will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB), offering travellers more seamless connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said: “There is a large demand for travel from Dubai and the region and our flights to Milan-Bergamo, as well as the other points in Italy, will give passengers the opportunity to enjoy convenient direct operations to some of Italy’s most attractive regions. We look forward to welcoming passengers from Italy onboard to Dubai and beyond onto the growing flydubai network.”
Return Business Class fares from DXB to BGY start from Dh12,015 while Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh2,015. Return Business Class fares from BGY to DXB start from EUR 3,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EUR 500.