“This creates a false or forced limitation of slots that are then sold outside at high prices. Whereas the truth is, appointments are available at no charge on our websites," she added.

The company stressed that visa appointment capacity is determined by embassies and consulates, not by VFS itself. “It is not fair to generalise as different Embassies and Consulates have different appointment availability,” she added .

However, the timing of the disruptions added further pressure to an already strained system. “The disruption did impact travel plans, particularly as it coincided with a period when many people were planning trips for Eid and the summer season,” Monaz.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.