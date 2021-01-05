Promotion will run until January 13 and is airline's second big one in recent days

Etihad is keeping the offers coming... its second big one in recent days sees carrier offering two for the price of one scheme. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Etihad airways is offering two tickets for the price of one, with fares from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul from Dh1,790, Dublin at Dh3,830, and Toronto from Dh5,790.

The sale, which ends on January 13, extends across all of Etihad’s cabins, with return business fares starting from Dh8,750 out of Abu Dhabi to Maldives and Dh10,370 from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul. Travellers can fly any time before June 15.

This offer is valid only for one guest and a companion. Booking for the companion must be made in the same transaction, and they must fly on the same flight, date, and class of travel as the accompanying guest.

Second big one

Meanwhile, Barcelona emerged the top choice for those who bought Etihad tickets in a special promotion for Dh10 last week. Zurich and Maldives were placed second and third among the 10 destinations being offered as an end-of-year promotion by the Abu Dhabi airline.

Tokyo and Amsterdam rounded off the Top 5 choices. The one-way tickets for Dh10 were available on the carrier’s website, initially from 11pm-12am on December 31 and then extended up to 2am because of the intense interest.

Bringing back interest

“While we can’t share commercially-sensitive information such as the number of tickets sold, what we can say is the sale attracted huge interest,” said an airline spokesperson.

The traffic on the site shot up to 100,000 visits per hour during the duration of the promotion. The number of unique visitors during the three hours of the promo was 688 per cent higher than average for the same hours for all of 2020.