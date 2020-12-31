Dubai: Buy an airline ticket by shelling out all of Dh10 – yes, you heard that right.
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways will offer tickets at this rate to 10 destinations for exactly an hour starting 11pm today (December 31) as it seeks to reignite demand for travel after all that the industry went through in 2020. The bookings will need to be made on the airline's website.
"To make 2021 a year to remember, at 11pm, for one hour, etihad.com will have 10 destinations on sale for just Dh10,” said an airline spokesperson.
As for the destinations, they will be revealed on Etihad's website at 11pm.
Earlier this week, another Abu Dhabi based carrier - Wizz Air Abu Dhabi - offered tickets to Athens from Dh129 for its first flight.