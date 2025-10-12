GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Chinese flying car maker Aridge completes first manned test in Dubai, secures 600 orders

Xpeng Aeroht rebranded as Aridge, plans consumer sales in Middle East by 2027

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Chinese flying car maker Aridge completes first manned test in Dubai, secures 600 orders

Dubai: Flying cars are a step closer to reality in the Gulf. Xpeng Aeroht, Asia’s largest flying car maker, conducted its first public manned flight of the Land Aircraft Carrier in Dubai today, while announcing 600 new orders from GCC companies, taking its global pre-orders past 7,000 units.

The record-breaking orders came from the UAE’s Ali & Sons Group, Qatar’s Almana Group, Kuwait’s ALSAYER Group, and the Chinese Business Council in the UAE — marking the largest bulk purchase of flying cars outside China. Consumer sales in the Middle East are expected to begin as early as 2027.

The Land Aircraft Carrier — now entering mass production — has a detachable air module that fits into the trunk of a “mothership” vehicle, allowing seamless transitions between driving and flying. Deliveries are set to begin in 2026, supported by the world’s first intelligent flying car factory in Guangzhou, China, which can produce 10,000 units a year.

More to follow…

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE travellers: Best days to fly cheap this November

UAE travellers: Best days to fly cheap this November

2m read
The crackdown follows reports of repeated breaches of social norms and unsafe driving practices by the company’s staff. Illustrative image.

Oman arrests car rental firm staff over violations

1m read
Fly Jinnah is a joint venture between Pakistan’s business conglomerate Lakson Group and UAE-based low-cost carrier (LCC) operator Air Arabia Group, announced in September 2021. Air Arabia will be a minority stakeholder in Fly Jinnah while the controlling stakeholder is Lakson Group.

Fly Jinnah: New non-stop flights between Dubai, Lahore

1m read
Tecom is pumping in over Dh1 billion on its latest acqusitions.

Dubai's Tecom to spend Dh1.6b on new land deal

2m read