Xpeng Aeroht rebranded as Aridge, plans consumer sales in Middle East by 2027
Dubai: Flying cars are a step closer to reality in the Gulf. Xpeng Aeroht, Asia’s largest flying car maker, conducted its first public manned flight of the Land Aircraft Carrier in Dubai today, while announcing 600 new orders from GCC companies, taking its global pre-orders past 7,000 units.
The record-breaking orders came from the UAE’s Ali & Sons Group, Qatar’s Almana Group, Kuwait’s ALSAYER Group, and the Chinese Business Council in the UAE — marking the largest bulk purchase of flying cars outside China. Consumer sales in the Middle East are expected to begin as early as 2027.
The Land Aircraft Carrier — now entering mass production — has a detachable air module that fits into the trunk of a “mothership” vehicle, allowing seamless transitions between driving and flying. Deliveries are set to begin in 2026, supported by the world’s first intelligent flying car factory in Guangzhou, China, which can produce 10,000 units a year.
More to follow…
