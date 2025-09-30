GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

UAE gold up Dh12 in a week, hits new record again as global price skyrockets

Dubai: 22K spikes to Dh430 per gram on Tuesday morning, up nearly Dh4 from yesterday

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE gold up Dh12 in a week, hits new record again as global price skyrockets
AFP

Dubai: Gold prices in the UAE opened at record highs on Tuesday, with 22-karat gold at Dh430 per gram and 24-karat at Dh464.25. Both rose Dh4 from yesterday as global prices surged beyond $3,850 per ounce.

(Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait.) Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-karat gold spiked to ₹11,831 per gram, and the rate for 22-karat gold rose to ₹10,845 per gram on Tuesday evening. 

Gold first touched record levels in Dubai last Tuesday, when 24-karat hit Dh452.25 and 22-karat Dh418.75 per gram. Prices have climbed more than Dh12 in just one week.

Globally, gold set a new all-time high of $3,865 per ounce on Tuesday. The metal has now gained for six straight weeks, fueled by uncertainty and rising investor demand.

What’s driving the rise?

  • Concerns over a possible US government shutdown could delay key economic data, including Friday’s jobs report.

  • Signs of weakness in the US labour market may push the Federal Reserve toward interest rate cuts.

  • Lower rates make gold and other non-yielding assets more attractive.

In the UAE, gold remains a go-to safe haven. Some investors may lock in gains by selling, while others wait for further price increases.

Takeaway: With US uncertainty in focus, gold and precious metals are drawing investors worldwide — and the UAE is no exception.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai goldSaudi gold rateIndia gold rate

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The buzz is always there for gold with UAE shoppers and tourists.

UAE gold rate spikes Dh4 to hit new record again

1m read
From record to record: UAE gold hits new all-time high

From record to record: UAE gold hits new all-time high

1m read
Prices remain unchanged from Thursday evening, levels that made gold less affordable for many buyers.

UAE gold steady ahead of weekend: Right time to invest?

2m read
UAE interest rate cut: Dubai gold prices set to slip

UAE interest rate cut: Dubai gold prices set to slip

1m read