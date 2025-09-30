UAE gold up Dh12 in a week, hits new record again as global price skyrockets

Dubai: 22K spikes to Dh430 per gram on Tuesday morning, up nearly Dh4 from yesterday
Dubai: Gold prices in the UAE opened at record highs on Tuesday, with 22-karat gold at Dh430 per gram and 24-karat at Dh464.25. Both rose Dh4 from yesterday as global prices surged beyond $3,850 per ounce.
(Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait.) Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-karat gold spiked to ₹11,831 per gram, and the rate for 22-karat gold rose to ₹10,845 per gram on Tuesday evening.
Gold first touched record levels in Dubai last Tuesday, when 24-karat hit Dh452.25 and 22-karat Dh418.75 per gram. Prices have climbed more than Dh12 in just one week.
Globally, gold set a new all-time high of $3,865 per ounce on Tuesday. The metal has now gained for six straight weeks, fueled by uncertainty and rising investor demand.
Concerns over a possible US government shutdown could delay key economic data, including Friday’s jobs report.
Signs of weakness in the US labour market may push the Federal Reserve toward interest rate cuts.
Lower rates make gold and other non-yielding assets more attractive.
In the UAE, gold remains a go-to safe haven. Some investors may lock in gains by selling, while others wait for further price increases.
Takeaway: With US uncertainty in focus, gold and precious metals are drawing investors worldwide — and the UAE is no exception.
