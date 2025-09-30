UAE gold up Dh12 in a week, hits new record again as global price skyrockets

Globally, gold set a new all-time high of $3,865 per ounce on Tuesday. The metal has now gained for six straight weeks, fueled by uncertainty and rising investor demand.

Gold first touched record levels in Dubai last Tuesday, when 24-karat hit Dh452.25 and 22-karat Dh418.75 per gram. Prices have climbed more than Dh12 in just one week.

(Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait .) Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-karat gold spiked to ₹11,831 per gram, and the rate for 22-karat gold rose to ₹10,845 per gram on Tuesday evening.

Dubai: Gold prices in the UAE opened at record highs on Tuesday, with 22-karat gold at Dh430 per gram and 24-karat at Dh464.25. Both rose Dh4 from yesterday as global prices surged beyond $3,850 per ounce.

In the UAE, gold remains a go-to safe haven. Some investors may lock in gains by selling, while others wait for further price increases.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.