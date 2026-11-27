The $450 MoonSwatch Silver Snowflake can only be bought when it snows in Switzerland
Dubai: A watch that you can buy only when it snows in Switzerland? Omega and Swatch are bringing an unusual twist to their popular MoonSwatch collaboration, with the launch of the new Mission to Earthphase – Silver Snowflake, a winter-themed edition featuring Snoopy, unique snowflake engravings and an unusual weather-dependent sales strategy.
Unveiled on November 25, the watch goes on sale at selected Swatch stores worldwide on November 27, 2026. However, buyers will have to pay attention to Swiss weather forecasts if they miss the launch day. From November 28 until March 20, 2027, the watch will be available only on days when it snows in Switzerland, regardless of where customers are shopping. Swatch will publish availability updates on its website.
The Swiss watchmaker has priced the new edition at CHF 350 (approximately $450 or €400), putting it in the same price bracket as previous special MoonSwatch releases.
For starters, every watch comes with a unique snowflake laser-engraved onto its moonphase indicator. Swatch says a digital process generates millions of possible snowflake patterns, with each watch receiving a different design. The silver-coloured finish on the moonphase display is also being introduced for the first time in this model.
The predominantly black Bioceramic case and dial give the watch a more understated appearance than last winter's white Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold edition. But there are plenty of details for collectors to discover.
Snoopy and his companion Woodstock feature in a snowy illustration at the 9 o'clock position. The Earthphase display shows the planet against a starry background, with a white patch representing snow-covered Switzerland. Two miniature skis at 11 o'clock reference an Omega Speedmaster special edition. Certain dial details also reveal themselves under ultraviolet light, adding another layer to the design.
The MoonSwatch collaboration has remained a major talking point among watch enthusiasts since its launch in 2022. By combining the iconic design language of Omega's Speedmaster Moonwatch with Swatch's more accessible Bioceramic watches, the partnership attracted buyers beyond traditional luxury-watch collectors.
The latest release also arrives on Black Friday, giving Swatch another opportunity to generate attention around a product that has already built a strong following. The previous Snoopy-themed releases and unusual launch strategies have helped sustain interest. GQ recently reported that more than 1.2 million people participated in an application process for an earlier MoonSwatch release.
Discussions on Reddit's r/MoonSwatches show a mixture of excitement, curiosity and frustration.
One enthusiast described the design as looking good, while another said the splash of colour brought the otherwise dark watch to life. Others questioned the $450 price and wondered whether the release was too similar to the earlier New Moon Snoopy edition.
The weather-based purchasing system has also divided opinion. Some collectors see it as a fun way of making the buying experience more exclusive, while others are frustrated by having to repeatedly check Swiss snowfall reports and potentially visit stores several times.
The Silver Snowflake edition is not a numbered, individually limited production run. Its appeal lies in its distinctive design, Snoopy connection and unusual purchasing rules. And for a collaboration that is now more than four years old, finding another reason to make people watch the weather forecast is quite a marketing achievement.