talabat names Gyssels as new CEO as Rodriguez steps down after six years

Toon Gyssels to lead talabat from November as Rodriguez moves to non-executive board role.

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
talabat names Gyssels as new CEO as Rodriguez steps down after six years
Supplied

Dubai: talabat Holding plc, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the MENA region, announced a leadership transition with Toon Gyssels appointed as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Tomaso Rodriguez, who is stepping down after six years in the role.

Toon Gyssels

Gyssels will formally assume his new position on November 21, 2025, returning to talabat after previously serving as Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO.

Planned shift

The transition marks a planned change in leadership, aimed at sustaining talabat’s growth and preparing for its next phase of innovation in the regional delivery sector.

Rodriguez, who led talabat through a period of rapid expansion and a record-breaking IPO, will remain with the company as a non-executive Board member, focusing on corporate strategy and stakeholder engagement.

Board endorsement

Pieter-Jan Vandepitte, Chairperson of talabat’s Board of Directors, thanked Rodriguez for his leadership and welcomed Gyssels’ return.

Tomaso Rodriguez
Supplied

“Tomaso has done a great job during six impactful years as CEO, and I am delighted he will remain on the Board to help shape talabat’s strategy,” Vandepitte said. “With Toon’s proven experience and entrepreneurial approach, we are confident he will lead talabat’s next chapter of growth and innovation in the region.”

New chapter

During his earlier tenure, Gyssels played a pivotal role in expanding talabat’s footprint across MENA, transforming logistics operations, and launching new verticals such as Q-commerce and cloud kitchens. He also led initiatives that strengthened the company’s position as the region’s top on-demand platform.

Rodriguez said leading talabat had been “nothing short of amazing,” adding:

“I’ve been privileged to work with a talented team that grew the business more than nine-fold. I look forward to supporting talabat’s strategy as a Board member and assisting Toon as he takes on the CEO role.”

Sustained growth

The leadership change underscores talabat’s commitment to sustained growth, operational excellence, and innovation as the company continues expanding across the Middle East and North Africa’s fast-growing digital economy.

The company said Gyssels’ appointment will reinforce its focus on technology-driven logistics, new service lines, and customer experience — key pillars of talabat’s strategy for the coming years.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
