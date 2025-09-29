GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

New insurance requirements now compulsary for talabat delivery riders in UAE

New set of mandatory safety insurance requirements for all fleet partners operating in UAE

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
New insurance requirements now compulsary for talabat delivery riders in UAE
Supplied

Dubai: talabat, the on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has introduced a new set of mandatory safety insurance requirements for all fleet partners operating in the UAE.

The move aims to enhance protection and well-being for delivery riders and is being positioned as a new industry benchmark for rider safety across the region.

"Effective immediately, any fleet company wishing to partner with talabat must comply with the updated operational standards," the company said ina statement. These include broader accident insurance coverage, improved provisions for medical expenses related to on-duty incidents, and an upgraded framework for claims transparency and efficiency.

Better accident coverage

“We understand the vital role riders play in our communities, and we are proud to serve as a key contributor in strengthening the ecosystem that supports them,” said Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director at talabat UAE.

“Enhancing the accident insurance coverage requirements from our fleet partners is part of our broader duty of care to ensure every rider feels protected and supported in their daily work.”

Under the updated framework, fleet partners will be expected to upgrade their insurance policies to provide expanded protection for riders. This includes ensuring timely medical support in case of accidents and adopting a more transparent and streamlined claims process to reduce delays and uncertainties.

Improving working conditions

The initiative is part of talabat’s ongoing efforts to improve working conditions for riders. In recent years, the company has also focused on programs around safety training, financial literacy, and community engagement. The newly announced insurance standards further reflect talabat’s intent to lead responsibly within the platform economy.

Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat operates across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt. Now headquartered in Dubai, the company serves millions of active users through its food, grocery, and convenience product delivery services. As a subsidiary of Germany-based Delivery Hero SE, talabat combines local expertise with global operational standards to drive innovation across the on-demand delivery sector in the MENA region.

This latest announcement follows talabat’s broader growth trajectory, including the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in December 2024.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
delivery service

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The 4th CNBM Conference successfully held in Dubai

The 4th CNBM Conference successfully held in Dubai

3m read
This comes just months after PayPal opened its first regional hub in Dubai.

PayPal commits $100 million to Mid-East growth

2m read
Air Arabia

Air Arabia increases Sharjah-Phuket flights

1m read
Majid Al Futtaim is the exclusive operator of Carrefour in the Middle East and North Africa since 1995.

Carrefour exits, HyperMax enters Bahrain market

2m read