New insurance requirements now compulsary for talabat delivery riders in UAE

"Effective immediately, any fleet company wishing to partner with talabat must comply with the updated operational standards," the company said ina statement. These include broader accident insurance coverage, improved provisions for medical expenses related to on-duty incidents, and an upgraded framework for claims transparency and efficiency.

The move aims to enhance protection and well-being for delivery riders and is being positioned as a new industry benchmark for rider safety across the region.

Dubai: talabat, the on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has introduced a new set of mandatory safety insurance requirements for all fleet partners operating in the UAE.

Under the updated framework, fleet partners will be expected to upgrade their insurance policies to provide expanded protection for riders. This includes ensuring timely medical support in case of accidents and adopting a more transparent and streamlined claims process to reduce delays and uncertainties.

“Enhancing the accident insurance coverage requirements from our fleet partners is part of our broader duty of care to ensure every rider feels protected and supported in their daily work.”

“We understand the vital role riders play in our communities, and we are proud to serve as a key contributor in strengthening the ecosystem that supports them,” said Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director at talabat UAE.

Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat operates across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt. Now headquartered in Dubai, the company serves millions of active users through its food, grocery, and convenience product delivery services. As a subsidiary of Germany-based Delivery Hero SE, talabat combines local expertise with global operational standards to drive innovation across the on-demand delivery sector in the MENA region.

The initiative is part of talabat’s ongoing efforts to improve working conditions for riders. In recent years, the company has also focused on programs around safety training, financial literacy, and community engagement. The newly announced insurance standards further reflect talabat’s intent to lead responsibly within the platform economy.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.