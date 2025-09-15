Talabat Qatar resumes full operations after one-week closure over misleading information

Food delivery giant says service disruption had minimal financial impact
Dubai: Food delivery giant Talabat announced that it has fully resumed operations in Qatar following a one-week suspension.
Services were temporarily halted on September 10 under directives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
In a disclosure to the Dubai Financial Market, Talabat Holding said it had worked closely with the relevant authorities throughout the period and implemented internal procedures and application improvements to ensure a continued exceptional customer experience.
Talabat reaffirmed its commitment to supporting customers, partners, and drivers, adding that it will continue proactively addressing any residual effects from the brief service interruption.
The company also assessed the direct financial impact of the temporary closure and found it to be insignificant. It will continue monitoring the situation and evaluating any potential indirect financial effects over time.
