Talabat declares $202 million interim dividend, on track for $400 million payout in 2025

"Today’s interim dividend announcement underscores the resilience of our business and our commitment to shareholder returns. Our asset-light model and strong cash generation allow us to return a substantial portion of earnings to shareholders while retaining financial flexibility to fund growth,"he added.

While the minimum dividend target is set, management intends to recommend maintaining a 90% payout ratio for the full year, subject to approval by the Board and shareholders at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Talabat’s management confirmed that the Company remains on track to distribute at least $400 million in total dividends for the full year 2025, in line with previously communicated guidance.

The interim dividend reflects a 90% payout ratio of reported net income for the first half of 2025 and represents an annualised dividend yield exceeding 5.4%, based on the last closing share price.

Dubai: Talabat Holding, the on-demand online ordering and delivery platform in the MENA region, announced that its Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of 3.188 fils per share, equivalent to approximately $202 million.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.