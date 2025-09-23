Talabat declares $202 million interim dividend, on track for $400 million payout in 2025

Interim dividend reflects 90% payout ratio of reported net income for first half of 2025
Dubai: Talabat Holding, the on-demand online ordering and delivery platform in the MENA region, announced that its Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of 3.188 fils per share, equivalent to approximately $202 million.
The interim dividend reflects a 90% payout ratio of reported net income for the first half of 2025 and represents an annualised dividend yield exceeding 5.4%, based on the last closing share price.
Talabat’s management confirmed that the Company remains on track to distribute at least $400 million in total dividends for the full year 2025, in line with previously communicated guidance.
While the minimum dividend target is set, management intends to recommend maintaining a 90% payout ratio for the full year, subject to approval by the Board and shareholders at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.
Tomaso Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of talabat, said: "We remain on track to meet or exceed our full-year dividend guidance."
"Today’s interim dividend announcement underscores the resilience of our business and our commitment to shareholder returns. Our asset-light model and strong cash generation allow us to return a substantial portion of earnings to shareholders while retaining financial flexibility to fund growth,"he added.
Key dates for the dividend are as follows:
Last day to participate: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Ex-dividend date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Record date: Thursday, October 2, 2025
Payment date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Shareholders purchasing shares on or after the ex-dividend date will not be eligible for this interim dividend.
