GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Talabat declares $202 million interim dividend, on track for $400 million payout in 2025

Interim dividend reflects 90% payout ratio of reported net income for first half of 2025

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Talabat declares $202 million interim dividend, on track for $400 million payout in 2025
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Talabat Holding, the on-demand online ordering and delivery platform in the MENA region, announced that its Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of 3.188 fils per share, equivalent to approximately $202 million.

The interim dividend reflects a 90% payout ratio of reported net income for the first half of 2025 and represents an annualised dividend yield exceeding 5.4%, based on the last closing share price.

Talabat’s management confirmed that the Company remains on track to distribute at least $400 million in total dividends for the full year 2025, in line with previously communicated guidance.

While the minimum dividend target is set, management intends to recommend maintaining a 90% payout ratio for the full year, subject to approval by the Board and shareholders at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Tomaso Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of talabat, said: "We remain on track to meet or exceed our full-year dividend guidance."

"Today’s interim dividend announcement underscores the resilience of our business and our commitment to shareholder returns. Our asset-light model and strong cash generation allow us to return a substantial portion of earnings to shareholders while retaining financial flexibility to fund growth,"he added.

Key dates for the dividend are as follows:

  • Last day to participate: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

  • Ex-dividend date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

  • Record date: Thursday, October 2, 2025

  • Payment date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Shareholders purchasing shares on or after the ex-dividend date will not be eligible for this interim dividend.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai Financial Market (DFM)

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Al Ansari’s dividend payout is likely to be welcomed by shareholders seeking stability and growth.

Al Ansari to reward shareholders with interim dividend

1m read
Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first female chief justice, is a frontrunner to head the interim government.

Who is Sushila Karki — the woman tipped to lead Nepal

3m read
Abu Dhabi Court raises malpractice payout to Dh1.4m

Abu Dhabi Court raises malpractice payout to Dh1.4m

2m read
e7 Group unveils Dh800m dividend, 3-year payout plan

e7 Group unveils Dh800m dividend, 3-year payout plan

1m read