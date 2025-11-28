Elevated efficiency from Hisense PureView refrigerator

Exclusive chat with Tugrul Kumal, Deputy Director MENA, Hisense White Goods (Brand & OEM)
The new Hisense PureView refrigerator introduces several innovations that elevate energy efficiency, performance, and long term reliability for today’s households. Alongside its extremely elegant look and premium aesthetic, the transparent through view window and SenseLight help reduce unnecessary door openings, maintaining stable temperatures and supporting better energy use.
Advanced UV Ice and Water Technology eliminates up to 99.9 percent of bacteria for cleaner hydration, while the antibacterial interior and My Fresh
Choice convertible zone preserve freshness and reduce food waste. Premium Metal Glide Drawers ensure smooth, durable performance, even under heavy loads. Together, these features create a refrigerator that is efficient, reliable, and built for modern living.
Hisense is redefining the refrigerator through AI enabled interaction, a smart display screen, and hands free voice control. The interactive screen on the door allows consumers to track food inventory, manage expiry dates, and browse personalised recipes easily and clearly. Voice control enhances convenience by allowing users to operate key functions without touching the screen, especially during busy kitchen moments.
Through the ConnectLife app, families can also adjust settings remotely to maintain optimal freshness. This focus on smart interaction and seamless connectivity turns PureView into a practical, intelligent companion that simplifies daily routines and supports a more organised kitchen experience.
