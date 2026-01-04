GOLD/FOREX
New Venezuela leader Delcy Rodriguez to pay 'big price' if doesn't 'do what's right': Trump

Venezuela's interim leader is Delcy Rodriguez

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume role of acting president in Venezuela.
Reuters

President Donald Trump threatened Sunday that Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez will pay a "very big price" if she doesn't cooperate with the United States, after US forces seized and jailed her former boss Nicolas Maduro.

"If she doesn't do what's right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro," Trump told The Atlantic in a brief telephone interview.

In a well-supplied market, analysts say that instability in Venezuela will have a limited effect on the oil price.

US eyes Venezuelan oil reserves: Key questions explored

2h ago4m read
Delcy Rodriguez appointed as the Interim President of Venezuela.

Delcy Rodriguez appointed Venezuela's Interim President

2m read
This combination of pictures shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro

US allies, foes alarmed by Maduro capture

3m read
File photo: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

Trump on Maduro capture: 'It was like a TV show'

5m read