New Venezuela leader Delcy Rodriguez to pay 'big price' if doesn't 'do what's right': Trump

Venezuela's interim leader is Delcy Rodriguez
President Donald Trump threatened Sunday that Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez will pay a "very big price" if she doesn't cooperate with the United States, after US forces seized and jailed her former boss Nicolas Maduro.
"If she doesn't do what's right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro," Trump told The Atlantic in a brief telephone interview.
