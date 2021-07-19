Dubai: India’s CARS24, the online platform for pre-owned vehicles, has entered the UAE as more auto transactions get done through digital ways. A customer can browse through the stock available, identify and book their chosen vehicle and complete the full payment and documentation process.
Plus, have the car delivered to their home. “The growing population, and the fact that most UAE families have an average of two cars, makes this market an interesting playground for CARS24,” said Abhinav Gupta, CEO - Gulf, CARS24. “We are here to cater to the needs of car lovers and have invested heavily in technology to ensure that they can buy cars with a click of a button.”
CARS24 has earmarked an investment of over Dh400 million for international markets in 2021. These funds will be utilised to build the brand in these new markets, and aided by a steady supply of cars for the platform.
“Our expansion into markets such as UAE, Australia, and Southeast Asia marks a milestone moment in the growth of CARS24 as we introduce a whole new world of cars to our new audiences,” said Gupta.
All cars listed on the CARS24 platform go through a 150 plus point inspection check, and undergo an RTA test before they are listed online. They come with a seven-day return policy and two-year warranty. CARS24 aims to enter the other Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets later this year. The company has already sold close to 400,000 cars in other international markets.