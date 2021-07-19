Dubai: Travellers from Pakistan can now enter Qatar without a visa. The visa waiver is for a 30-day period and will be granted on arrival at immigration, according to an update issued by Qatar Airways.
The visa for Pakistani citizens will be granted for 30 days free of charge and is extendable for a similar period only once after confirming the return ticket.
“Invite your friends and family to discover an authentic Arabian treasure in the heart of the Gulf - a land famous for its heritage, innovation, and hospitality now with the added benefit of visa-free entry,” the airline said on its website. To access the visa-free entry, the passenger must have a passport with at least six-month validity and a confirmed return ticket.
In addition, the passenger will need to have:
• A valid debit or credit card; and
• A confirmed hotel reservation.
Those arriving directly from Pakistan should have a certificate of vaccination against polio.