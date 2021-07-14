1 of 9
Rolls-Royce has released a pair of models which pay tribute to record-breaking speed.
The Wraith and Dawn Landspeed Collection models celebrate the records set by British engineer Captain George Eyston in the Thunderbolt, which used two Rolls-Royce R V12 aero engines to pursue land speed records in 1937 and 1938.
A variety of interior details reference the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, America, where Eyston attempted to break world land speed records. The texture of the salt flats has been applied to the car fascia too.
The detailing on the steering wheel mimics the dark track lines that are produced during these high-speed runs.
During his lifetime, George Eyston received the Military Cross (MC) while serving in the Great War; in 1938, after his record-breaking runs with Thunderbolt he was made a Chevalier of the Légion d’honneur, France’s highest civilian decoration; and in 1948, he received the Order of the British Empire (OBE). These honours are marked in both Wraith and Dawn Landspeed with a subtle detail in the driver’s door, made in the same Grosgrain weave silk and colours to match the original medal ribbons.
The Starlight Headliner in the car also mirrors the night sky of September 16, 1938 – the exact date that Eyston set his third and final land-speed record where he achieved 357.497mph.
The Collection Car duo is finished in a specially-created two-tone finish combining ‘Black Diamond’ metallic and a new colour – ‘Bonneville Blue’. The colour transitions from light blue to silver, which Rolls-Royce says reflects the sky over the Bonneville sky and the salt flats.
Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “With this Collection, we have revived Eyston’s memory and retold his remarkable story. Throughout Wraith and Dawn Landspeed, clients will find numerous subtle design elements and narrative details that recall and commemorate his amazing achievements, grand vision and exceptional courage.”
Production is limited to just 35 examples of the Wraith Black Badge and 25 of the Dawn Black Badge.
