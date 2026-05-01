Dubai’s new portfolio offers venues, grants, training and market access to creatives
Dubai: Dubai has launched a new support portfolio for its creative sector, giving artists, cultural institutions and small businesses access to workspaces, grants, training, exhibition opportunities and wider public visibility.
The Creative Sector Resilience Portfolio was launched by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, in line with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to provide support measures for the economic sector with a total value of Dh1 billion.
The portfolio is built around five pillars, covering cultural infrastructure, creative production, participation and audiences, talent development and cultural impact. It is aimed at strengthening Dubai’s creative ecosystem and helping the sector adapt to changing conditions while supporting its long-term role in the emirate’s economy.
Here are five things to know about the new package.
The portfolio is aimed at skilled professionals, talented artists, cultural and creative institutions, and small and medium-sized enterprises working across the creative economy.
Sheikha Latifa said the initiative reflects Dubai’s confidence in creativity as a sustainable economic driver and in people as the foundation for future growth.
“Dubai continues to play a leading role in empowering the cultural sector and advancing its creative industries through innovative solutions that build capability and sharpen the capacity to anticipate and adapt to challenges, while opening greater access to markets,” she said.
She added that this approach is supported by strategic partnerships between government, the private sector and the wider community, creating new pathways for business growth across creative fields.
The first pillar focuses on cultural infrastructure, with creatives gaining access to spaces and assets that can be used for work, showcases and professional networking.
Free, multi-purpose venues will be made available to members of the creative community in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, Dubai CommerCity, House of Arts at Expo City Dubai, Dubai Holding Asset Management, Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai South.
Dubai Culture will also make dedicated space available within its own assets, while affordable workspace will be offered through Letswork. The aim is to help creatives display their work, connect with audiences and build stronger professional networks.
The creative production pillar focuses on funding and commissioning, giving artists and creative businesses more routes to bring projects to life.
The support includes the Dubai Cultural Grant, a micro-grants programme with Art Jameel, a micro-commissioning programme with Luxuriant Design, founded by Emirati entrepreneur Saeed Saif Al Ketbi, and an exhibition grant with Art Dubai.
The creative production pillar brings together the Dubai Cultural Grant, a micro-grants programme with Art Jameel, a micro-commissioning programme with Luxuriant Design and an exhibition grant with Art Dubai.
The portfolio also includes talent development, with a focus on giving creatives stronger links to audiences, markets and professional growth opportunities.
Dubai Culture will continue its e-learning initiative in partnership with LinkedIn, alongside cultural activation programmes, workshops and training courses.
The participation and audience pillar will provide promotional and media support across digital platforms to spotlight local talent. Retail and exhibition opportunities will also be offered through Majid Al Futtaim’s Ma’an programme, which provides complimentary spaces within the group’s assets.
The cultural impact pillar will bring creative work into the public realm by turning parts of Dubai into an open-air gallery.
Through a partnership with PHI Advertising, creative works will be displayed on outdoor billboards across the emirate. The move gives artists wider public exposure while strengthening Dubai’s identity as a city that places culture and creativity in everyday spaces.
The portfolio was developed following the Creative Sector Resilience workshop, organised by Dubai Culture in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation. The workshop brought together leaders from cultural, heritage, artistic and creative institutions across the emirate to discuss how Dubai’s creative ecosystem can become more prepared, connected and resilient.
The portfolio will be delivered in phases, with each stage introducing a package of initiatives. Dubai Culture said agreements have already been reached with several public and private sector partners to coordinate efforts, expand collaboration and support the sector’s continued growth.