Momentum shifted once more in the following sessions. The 24-karat price slipped to Dh623.75 on March 11 and Dh617.50 on March 12, while 22K moved from Dh577.50 to Dh571.75 across the same period. Gold then eased further to Dh606.50 for 24K and Dh561.75 for 22K on March 13, levels that held largely steady through March 14 and March 15 before Monday’s decline pushed prices to the lowest point recorded this month.

Gold briefly strengthened again during the second week of the month, reaching Dh623.25 for 24K and Dh577.25 for 22K on March 7 and March 8. Prices softened the next day, with 24K at Dh615.75 and 22K at Dh570 on March 9, before climbing again to Dh628 and Dh581.50 on March 10.

Prices soon began to move lower, with 24K falling to Dh614.25 on March 3 and Dh619.25 on March 4, while 22K eased to Dh568.75 and Dh573.50. Midweek trading saw further shifts, including Dh611.50 for 24K and Dh566.25 for 22K on March 5, followed by Dh620 and Dh574.25 on March 6.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.