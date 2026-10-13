In the UAE, prices of gold have cooled-off slightly, with 24-karat gold trading at Dh502.75 versus its opening of Dh505 the previous day. 22-karat is Dh465.50 while 18-karat trades at Dh382.50. It's the light-weight, everyday use 14-karat which has fallen below the Dh300 mark again trading at Dh298.25 this Tuesday.