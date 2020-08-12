Image Credit:

Dubai: By far the biggest contributors to chronic illnesses is bad nutrition.

Bad nutrition includes eating a high calorie diet as well as meals with lots of sugar, unnatural ingredients that are found in sodas and gummy bears, canned processed foods and white flour just to name a few of the top culprits.

When eating out in the UAE, it's not common at all to see macros or calorie count on the menu. However Dubai restaurants are being encouraged to become more nutritionally conscious in the future.

The UAE’s National Agenda for 2021, has an objective for a healthier and more sustainable future for the UAE.

Last year in May Dubai Municipality announced that Food establishments in Dubai should declare the calorie content of all ready-to-eat food items in their menus. The rule was applicable to restaurants, cafeterias and cafes with more than five branches.

However, two months later in July 2019, the Dubai government then deferred the mandatory rule for food outlets to publish calories by two years and it has become voluntary.

Dubai Municipality's initiative is to oblige food establishments to be fully transparent in declaring calories on all foods to give consumers the ability to choose food that suits their health status.

Realistically speaking, it isn’t easy for restaurants to actually know and understand the calories of each of their ingredients. At the end of the day, they are chefs. Not dieticians or professional nutritionists. However, the region’s first food data intelligence software launches in the UAE.

NutriCal aims to equip food businesses with relevant information they can use to attract and retain health conscious customers. The web portal provides automatically generated nutritional fact labels as per FDA guidelines in English and Arabic, macros in the menu and break-up of each of the recipes on the menu.

With changing trends in consumer preferences and increased competition in the food industry, the recipe management software serves as a beneficial tool.

Soniya Ashar of NutriCal said, “Food service providers and food delivery companies that display nutritional and caloric information for menu items are allowing customers to take better control of their wellbeing.”