The fifth annual Luxury and Technology report found that 82% of top-tier luxury customers used an AI tool during their most recent purchase, compared with 28% among the lowest-spending luxury customers. The finding points to a major change in how wealthy shoppers discover products, compare brands and make decisions before they enter a boutique or complete a purchase online.

Satisfaction levels are also high. According to the report, 97% of consumers who used AI in their luxury purchase journey said they intend to use it again for their next purchase.

The report, titled Winning Over The Customer in the Age of AI, said luxury consumers are adopting AI faster than many luxury houses are deploying it at scale. Average use is particularly high in China at 64% and the US at 54%, while France recorded a more moderate adoption rate of 27%.

The most advanced customer-facing use case is AI support for client advisers, which keeps the human element of luxury while giving staff better product, customer and service information. Even there, only 9% of luxury houses have deployed it at scale with measurable impact, while 22% are rolling it out and seeing early results.

Large brands are not guaranteed an advantage. Among the 30 most visible luxury brands on large language models, 70% of luxury houses with revenues above €5 billion fail to capture visibility in line with their market share. Some houses with revenues below €1 billion perform above their economic weight, while multi-category luxury houses appear to face more pressure than specialised competitors.

A study conducted with meikai.ai found that around 70% of luxury-related prompts do not mention a specific brand, while 75% are focused on discovery or comparison. In that environment, the brands that show up in AI-generated answers may gain an advantage before the customer reaches a store, website or sales adviser.

Bain and Comité Colbert said 22% of luxury houses and groups now rank AI among their top three corporate priorities for the next three years, compared with 5% in 2024. Another 61% place AI among their top ten priorities, up from 50% in 2024.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.