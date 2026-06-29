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From fashion to tickets: 5 surprising ways you use AI algorithms to shop in UAE

Rising trust in automated buying, price comparisons, personalised purchases: Research

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Dubai: AI shopping assistants are still in their early stages, but research by Checkout.com and Visa suggests many UAE consumers are already open to letting AI handle parts of their daily shopping.

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Here’s what that could mean in practice:

1. AI to become your personal shopper

Instead of scrolling through dozens of websites, AI assistants could compare products, prices and reviews before recommending the best option. Checkout.com’s Agentic Commerce 2026: The State of Consumer Demand and Merchant Readiness report found that 64 per cent of UAE consumers would trust an AI shopping assistant more than members of their own family to make shopping decisions.

2. Easily finding clothes that fit your style

Shopping for fashion online could become less of a guessing game. The same Checkout.com research found that 64 per cent of UAE consumers believe an AI shopping assistant would choose clothes that suit them better than they could themselves.

3. AI to shop around for deals automatically

Instead of sticking with the same brands, future AI assistants could compare prices and switch to cheaper or better-value alternatives automatically if given permission. Checkout.com found that 71 per cent of UAE shoppers would allow an AI shopping assistant to substitute products or change preferred brands if it found a better deal.

4. Buying concert tickets before they sell out

Long online queues for concerts, sporting events and festivals could become easier to avoid. Nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) of UAE consumers said they would use an AI shopping assistant to secure event tickets on their behalf.

5. Repeat shopping without revisiting stores

Whether it’s household essentials, groceries or personal care products, AI assistants could eventually reorder items automatically without users having to revisit online stores. Reflecting growing confidence in the technology, 62 per cent of UAE consumers said they would be comfortable allowing AI to make purchases on their behalf without telling anyone they were using it.

Keep in mind..

1. You’ll need to decide how much data to share

More personalised recommendations often require more personal information. Checkout.com’s research found that 24 per cent of UAE consumers would share details such as their salary, disposable income and real-time bank balance with an AI shopping assistant, while 19 per cent would also allow access to their personal calendar.

2. Mistakes may not always be your responsibility

If an AI assistant orders the wrong product or makes an unexpected purchase, who should resolve the issue? Checkout.com’s report found that 17 per cent of UAE consumers believe payment providers, banks or card issuers should be primarily responsible for correcting AI shopping errors and processing refunds.

3. Parents will need to pay closer attention

As children gain greater access to digital payments, AI-powered shopping could create new online safety challenges. Visa’s 2026 Stay Secure study found that 80 per cent of UAE consumers believe children struggle to recognise online scams, while 67 per cent have already seen a child fall victim to a scam while gaming or shopping online. The study also found that one-third of UAE parents said their children already have access to mobile payment apps or digital wallets.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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