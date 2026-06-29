From fashion to tickets: 5 surprising ways you use AI algorithms to shop in UAE

Rising trust in automated buying, price comparisons, personalised purchases: Research
Dubai: AI shopping assistants are still in their early stages, but research by Checkout.com and Visa suggests many UAE consumers are already open to letting AI handle parts of their daily shopping.
Here’s what that could mean in practice:
Instead of scrolling through dozens of websites, AI assistants could compare products, prices and reviews before recommending the best option. Checkout.com’s Agentic Commerce 2026: The State of Consumer Demand and Merchant Readiness report found that 64 per cent of UAE consumers would trust an AI shopping assistant more than members of their own family to make shopping decisions.
Shopping for fashion online could become less of a guessing game. The same Checkout.com research found that 64 per cent of UAE consumers believe an AI shopping assistant would choose clothes that suit them better than they could themselves.
Instead of sticking with the same brands, future AI assistants could compare prices and switch to cheaper or better-value alternatives automatically if given permission. Checkout.com found that 71 per cent of UAE shoppers would allow an AI shopping assistant to substitute products or change preferred brands if it found a better deal.
Long online queues for concerts, sporting events and festivals could become easier to avoid. Nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) of UAE consumers said they would use an AI shopping assistant to secure event tickets on their behalf.
Whether it’s household essentials, groceries or personal care products, AI assistants could eventually reorder items automatically without users having to revisit online stores. Reflecting growing confidence in the technology, 62 per cent of UAE consumers said they would be comfortable allowing AI to make purchases on their behalf without telling anyone they were using it.
More personalised recommendations often require more personal information. Checkout.com’s research found that 24 per cent of UAE consumers would share details such as their salary, disposable income and real-time bank balance with an AI shopping assistant, while 19 per cent would also allow access to their personal calendar.
If an AI assistant orders the wrong product or makes an unexpected purchase, who should resolve the issue? Checkout.com’s report found that 17 per cent of UAE consumers believe payment providers, banks or card issuers should be primarily responsible for correcting AI shopping errors and processing refunds.
As children gain greater access to digital payments, AI-powered shopping could create new online safety challenges. Visa’s 2026 Stay Secure study found that 80 per cent of UAE consumers believe children struggle to recognise online scams, while 67 per cent have already seen a child fall victim to a scam while gaming or shopping online. The study also found that one-third of UAE parents said their children already have access to mobile payment apps or digital wallets.