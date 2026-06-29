From fashion to tickets: 5 surprising ways you use AI algorithms to shop in UAE

As children gain greater access to digital payments, AI-powered shopping could create new online safety challenges. Visa’s 2026 Stay Secure study found that 80 per cent of UAE consumers believe children struggle to recognise online scams, while 67 per cent have already seen a child fall victim to a scam while gaming or shopping online. The study also found that one-third of UAE parents said their children already have access to mobile payment apps or digital wallets.