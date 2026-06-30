The headline number is still large, but growth has become harder to capture. Buyers are more selective, tourist spending is uneven, China is recovering slowly, and luxury brands are being forced to prove why they still matter to consumers who have more choices and less patience.

That means luxury brands now need to think beyond boutiques, social media and traditional search. If buyers are using AI tools to narrow choices, compare quality and validate purchases, brands need to make sure they are visible in that process.

That creates another challenge for luxury houses. They are competing not only with rival brands, but also with their own past collections, especially when older pieces feel more distinctive than new ones.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.