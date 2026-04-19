AI is taking on real work, not just assisting employees

What many organisations discover when they begin this transition is that AI does not simply slot neatly into old workflows. It forces a rethink of operational design. A customer support function, for example, may move toward AI-led resolution for routine requests, with human teams concentrating on escalations, sensitive cases, and service improvement. In finance, reconciliation can be handled continuously by autonomous systems, while professionals focus on analysis, controls, and planning. In procurement, vendor evaluation can become an always-on process rather than a periodic manual exercise. Once autonomous execution is introduced, the process itself must be redesigned around oversight, governance, and measurable results.