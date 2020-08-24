Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah has exempted certain commercial activities hit by the lockdown and other precautionary measures to benefit from reduced trade license renewal fees. They will also get full exemption from fines incurred during the lockdown.
The new directives add to a series of measures undertaken to ensure business continuity in vital economic sectors and ease the burden on business. This ensures Ras Al Khaimah’s economy "continues to record significant performance," according to a statement.
Nurseries will get a 50 per cent exemption from their annual trade license renewal fees. In addition, establishments that closed to allow their facilities to be used for quarantine purposes will benefit from a 25 per cent exemption, while facilities located at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport that had no alternative locations to divert operations will benefit from a 50 per cent exemption on license renewal fees.
These exemptions will be in place for a year, in addition to full exemptions being granted from penalties for violations incurred during lockdown.