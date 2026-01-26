Sobha launches Dh50 billion Sobha Sanctuary master development in Dubai

Spanning about 37.5 million sq ft, the project is located off Al Ain Road, close to Sobha Elwood, and will be delivered in multiple phases over four to eight years. The first handovers are expected from the third quarter of 2029, with prices starting from Dh3.99 million.

“It is not one piece of master development. It is into multiple phases, multiple parcels,” Alfred said in an exclusive interview with Gulf News. “Each villa community is gated, with its own security and amenities. The apartment community is also important for the success of a great community because that brings population and supports schools, hospitals and retail.”

“What do I get in my community, and what kind of value does my home give over time, that is what matters to people,” Alfred said. “Families spend most of their time in their community. That is where quality really shows.”

