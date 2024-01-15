Dubai: Shamal Holding - the investment group and owner of Dubai Harbour and Skydive Dubai - has inaugurated the start of construction for UAE’s first Baccarat Hotel and Residences in Dubai, the company announced on Monday.
Set to open in 2026, the Downtown Dubai mixed-use development, will feature 144-room hotel and 49 private residences. SH Hotels and Resorts will manage the hotel project.
Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, Shamal Holding, said, “For over two centuries, Baccarat has defined luxury, translating its essence into contemporary lifestyle offerings, including Baccarat Hotel New York, the first hospitality flagship for the brand.”
Founded by King Louis XV, Baccarat is a French crystal company whose artisans have mastered their craft for over 250 years. Originating from New York, the development in Dubai will be the first Baccarat Hotel and Residences in the UAE.
Binhabtoor said, “Inspired by this, Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai introduces a glimmering new masterpiece with an otherworldly lifestyle experience for those who choose to see life in a new light. We are working alongside a team of extraordinary partners led by H&H Development to deliver an industry-defining project, setting a new standard of elevated living in Dubai”.
Architects Studio Libeskind and Interior Design Studio 1508 London, led by Dubai developer H&H Development and owner Shamal Holding, will deliver the project.
“Our expertise in the region, underpinned by a commitment to excellence and innovation in construction, uniquely positions us to bring this development to life,” stated Miltos Bosinis, Chief Executive Officer, H&H Development.