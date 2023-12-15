Dubai: Shamal Holding, the investment group and owner of Dubai Harbour and Skydive Dubai, has taken full controlling stake in the Sushisamba restaurant brand. This builds on the 50 per cent stake the UAE firm had taken in 2014 in the F&B operator, which opened its first location in New York in 1999.
“We look forward to applying our resources and know-how to drive accelerated growth for the business and its continued evolution as an iconic restaurant experience and lifestyle brand,” said Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, Shamal Holding.
Sushisamba’s Dubai presence came about in 2021, with a prime location on the Palm Jumeirah (at the St. Regis Dubai). That apart, there are restaurants in London (two of them), Doha, Las Vegas and Edinburgh.
The brand 'enhances our global hospitality portfolio which already includes a number of extraordinary assets as part of a globally diversified portfolio, mirroring Dubai’s ambition, spirit and energy', said Binhabtoor.
Three more prime openings are scheduled for next year - in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh.
“For close to a decade, Shamal Holding has been a key partner in the Sushisamba’s success story,” said Omar Gutierrez co-CEO, Sushisamba Group.
“Over that time, we have formed a strong partnership, working closely to drive growth across our operations. The move signifies more than a shift in structure, it demonstrates a deepened commitment to our growth and evolution enabling us to continue to thrive in this dynamic and creative market as an iconic restaurant experience and lifestyle brand around the world.”
Hospitality investments are a big draw
Some of the UAE's biggest investment companies such as Alpha Dhabi have been active in bulking up their hospitality portfolios. Alpha Dhabi in the recent past has acquired stakes in Nammos Group. (This was in tandem with Monterock International).