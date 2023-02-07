Dubai: Shamal Holding will develop and launch Baccarat Hotel and Residences in Dubai, it said on Tuesday.
Set to open in 2026, this first Baccarat hotel in the country will be part of a new ultra-luxury, mixed-use development in downtown Dubai.
The two-tower property will host 144 rooms and suites, along with 49 Baccarat branded residences and four exquisite food and beverage outlets.
“Best known for its regal elegance, the Baccarat brand has one of the richest brand equities in the luxury hospitality sector, which aligns closely with Shamal’s long-term investment strategy to bring extraordinary experiences to the region”, said Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, Shamal Holding.
“Dubai is known for its luxury hotel portfolio, and we are confident that this mixed-use development will be a new highlight for both residents and visitors. We are working closely with a range of exceptional partners as we curate this unique development and we look forward to contributing to Dubai’s hospitality offering and wider growth ambitions,” continued Binhabtoor.
The project will be managed by SH Hotels & Resorts.
“We are thrilled to be partners in the development of this extraordinary hotel and residences in one of the top travel destinations in the world,” said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts. “The Baccarat brand celebrates the quality of light, and where is the sun more spectacular than in the Middle East. Our artisans will work to create a spectacular property to take its place among the most revered in the world.”