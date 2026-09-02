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Ras Al Khaimah property prices rise in H1 2026, 13,800 homes due by 2028

Apartment prices rose 6.5% year-on-year, while 13,800 new homes are due by end-2028

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah: Homebuyers and tenants in Ras Al Khaimah are entering the second half of 2026 with prices and rents still higher than a year ago, although the latest three-month figures point to some moderation in parts of the market.

Apartment prices rose 6.5% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, while villa prices climbed almost 6%, according to Cavendish Maxwell. Apartment rents increased by more than 7% over the same period and villa rents were 8% higher.

The picture changed slightly in the most recent quarter, with apartment sales prices declining 0.7% and villa prices falling 0.2%. Apartment rents also dropped 1.4% over the past three months, while villa rents increased by nearly 1%.

The figures come with Ras Al Khaimah preparing for a significant increase in housing supply, with 13,800 new homes due to enter the market between now and the end of 2028.

Ready property sales top Dh625 million

Freehold ready residential transactions reached Dh625.2 million in the first half, up 24% from H2 2025 but 3.3% lower than the same period last year.

The annual decline came mainly from villas, where transaction values fell more than 7% to just under Dh298 million. Apartment sales values were largely stable, rising 0.7% year-on-year to nearly Dh328 million.

Activity picked up during the second quarter, with transaction values reaching almost Dh354 million, nearly a third higher than Q1. Apartments accounted for close to Dh156 million in sales, while villa transactions were worth just over Dh198 million.

Around 600 new residential units were delivered during the first half of the year, with another 1,600 expected during H2.

“Ras Al Khaimah’s underlying economic environment remains supportive, with continued investment flows, business formation and employment growth providing a foundation for residential real estate demand," said Yousir Habib, Associate Director at Cavendish Maxwell Ras Al Khaimah. "However, regional uncertainty has led to more caution among buyers and tenants, in turn contributing to a softer near-term price and rental performance.”

13,800 homes coming by end-2028

Housing supply is set to increase substantially over the next two years. Cavendish Maxwell expects 2,200 homes to be delivered during 2026, followed by 4,700 in 2027 and 7,500 in 2028.

The consultancy said the ability of the market to absorb those homes will depend on continued employment growth and Ras Al Khaimah’s ability to attract and retain residents.

Habib said the increase in supply would also affect competition between residential developments.

“With 13,800 new homes in the pipeline between now and the end of 2028, upcoming supply is an important factor for the market. Increased supply means greater competition between developments, which could result in more measured price and rental growth.”

Wynn opening expected to add housing demand

Wynn Al Marjan Island, currently anticipated to open in autumn 2027, is expected by Cavendish Maxwell to become another source of residential demand, particularly around Al Marjan Island.

“The opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island – currently anticipated for Autumn 2027 – will be a key medium-term demand catalyst, potentially supporting tourism inflows, stimulating employment and creating additional housing demand, particularly in communities close to Al Marjan Island,” Habib noted.

Cavendish Maxwell said regional geopolitical developments would remain an important factor for buyers and tenants during the second half of the year, while the next set of market figures should provide more clarity on the recent moderation in prices and rents.

“Given their potential impact on buyer and tenant sentiment, regional geopolitical developments remain a key factor to monitor in H2. However, RAK’s economy has, so far, remained relatively resilient, with continued investment, business formation and employment growth in the last six months. H2 performance data should provide a clearer picture on whether the price and rent moderation is temporary or marks a broader shift in market conditions,” Habib added.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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