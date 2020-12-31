Dubai: Homeowners at existing Nakheel-built communities as well as emerging ones will benefit from the opening of four new Dubai Metro stations on January 1, according to a top official.
Stations at Jebel Ali, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens and Al Furjan will be up and running on New Year’s Day as part of the RTA’s Route 2020 Metro extension. “The new stations will be a much-welcomed start to the New Year for third-party developers, property owners, residents, retailers and business at these communities,” said Aqil Kazim, Nakheel Chief Commercial Officer.
Well populated
Nakheel’s Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens and The Gardens communities collectively span nearly 1,000 hectares and are home to almost 95,000 residents.
“Research shows that properties within walking distance of a Metro station command higher sales and rental rates, and show more resilience compared to those in other areas,” he added.
“Throughout 2020, we have seen increased demand for villas, and have now sold out our luxury family homes at Al Furjan. While this uptick is largely the result of lifestyle changes in the wake of the pandemic with investors looking for more indoor and outdoor space, the proximity to a Metro station will have also played a role in many people’s buying decisions.”