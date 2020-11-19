Dubai: Nakheel has set up a new company to offer community management services for its 300,000 resident base across multiple locations. The Nakheel Community Management will "oversee" owners’ committee meetings and facilities management services, as well as enhance "all aspects of community living".
Industry sources say this is in line with Dubai's revised JOP (Jointly Owned Property) Law of late last year, which allows master-developers to oversee the upkeep and running of their projects.
Nakheel has maintained a fairly healthy sales rate in recent months and despite the pandemic, helped by its Nad Al Sheba and Al Furjan projects. Its portfolio of master-developments in Dubai span 15,000 hectares.