Dubai: Dubai's latest 'island' is all set to welcome visitors.
The first property on Deira Islands - an 800-room resort - will open at 10am Thursday (December 10), and thus creating another mega-destination for Dubai. More hotels and beachfront properties will open in the coming months there, as Nakheel, the developers, hopes to create the same sort of aura that its original 'island' - the Palm - holds among investors and visitors.
“Nakheel has a long, successful history of creating and delivering a diverse range of tourism and leisure projects in line with government goals," said Mohammed Al-Shaibani, Chairman. "And I am delighted to see our first hospitality joint venture come to fruition.
"The opening of Riu Dubai is a key milestone for Nakheel, Deira Islands and Dubai, and underlines our commitment to partnering with reputable, international brands to bring new and unique tourism concepts to the emirate.”
Deira Islands is a 15 square kilometre "waterfront city" and is adding 40 kilometres of additional coastline to Dubai.
Riu Dubai represents Nakheel's joint venture with Spain’s RIU Hotels & Resorts. It's opening gives it time to tap the end-of-year holiday travel interest and build up towards maximum exposure ahead of the Expo 2020 next year.