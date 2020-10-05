Dubai: Here's a lesson for developers in Dubai - it helps to have a portfolio of ready homes these days. Nakheel has sold more than Dh1.2 billion worth of ready-to-occupy villas since March as buyers took their "first step on the property ladder or upgrade to larger homes".
In all, 500 of these homes were sold between March and September. Nakheel has sold out its villas at Al Furjan and has released Phase Six at Nad Al Sheba, where nearly 450 properties have been taken.
Aqil Kazim, Nakheel Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Lifestyle changes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic have boosted demand for more indoor and outdoor family living space. With the cooler weather approaching, people will be even more keen to have a garden of their own. Having sold out at Al Furjan, we continue to close deals at Nad Al Sheba on a daily basis, and are gearing up for heightened sales activity in the coming weeks.”
Nakheel’s Nad Al Sheba Villas community is favoured by UAE and GCC nationals. The community is just off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and close to popular schools. It also has its own retail pavilion opening in first quarter next year.
The four- and five-bedroom villas have prices from Dh2.39 million.