Dubai: More than 43,000 Nakheel investors and residential tenants at its communities can now call on a virtual property assistant with the launch of the 'My Nakheel' app. It offers over 90 services at the touch of a button, anytime, anywhere, plus voice messaging and photo uploads.
Customers can view their property info, register interest in buying or renting a property, renew leases, schedule appointments for maintenance, apply for security passes and make fast, and send secure payments with the app.
“The app combines convenience, security and functionality, giving our investors and customers more time to enjoy life," said Ahmed Ebrahim Al Ahmad, Chief Information Officer at Nakheel. "Its launch underlines our commitment to customer-centricity and the use of cutting edge technology to provide new services to our stakeholders.”