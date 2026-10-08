Mar Marine will construct breakwaters and a new 320-metre beach near Bay Villas by Q4 2027
Dubai: Nakheel has awarded Mar Marine & Building Contracting L.L.C. a contract for marine and beach works on Island B at Dubai Islands. The package upgrades about 3km of the island's western shoreline and adds 320 metres of beach frontage near the Bay Villas development. Nakheel made the announcement on October 8, whereas completion of the project is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.
Mar Marine will build new breakwaters and remove the existing protective rock revetments. It will then form a new beach near Bay Villas. The contractor will also refurbish and repair several existing beach areas along the island's western side.
The beachfront works support Bay Villas, a community of 636 villas and townhouses on Island B. Nakheel had awarded Fibrex Contracting L.L.C. a Dh2.6 billion construction contract for building the homes back in August 2025. Now with the marine package development on the surrounding waterfront areas will also move in parallel.
Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, says the works will create "a high-quality coastal environment" that develops alongside the wider masterplan. Dubai Holding Real Estate is the parent group of Nakheel.
Nabil Abou Rjaili, General Manager of Mar Marine, notes that the package combines new breakwaters and beach formation with the refurbishment of existing coastal areas. "Our team will leverage its marine engineering experience to coordinate these elements and deliver the next stage of the island’s waterfront,” he added.
Dubai Islands spans 18.6 square kilometres across five islands and extends the Deira coastline. The masterplan targets more than 230,000 residents in about 62,000 homes. It also provides for more than 11,000 hotel keys and over 4,000 branded residences.