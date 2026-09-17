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Nakheel awards Dh800 million deal to build 537 Dubai Islands homes

Metac will build seven Bay Grove buildings, with main works due in late 2028

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Nakheel awards Dh800 million deal to build 537 Dubai Islands homes

Dubai: Construction of 537 homes at the sold-out Bay Grove Residences on Dubai Islands is moving ahead after Nakheel awarded a main construction contract worth more than Dh800 million to Metac General Contracting Co.

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The contract covers Phases 1 and 3 of the waterfront development, with the main construction works expected to be completed in late 2028.

Phase 1 includes 296 homes across four residential buildings, while Phase 3 will add another 241 homes across three buildings. The units range from one to four bedrooms.

The scope of work also includes basement construction, associated infrastructure and resident amenities including swimming pools, play courts and a fitness centre.

“The sell-out of Bay Grove Residences demonstrates the depth of demand for high-quality waterfront homes in Dubai," said Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate. "This contract award, worth more than Dh800 million, moves the community into its next stage of delivery and marks another important step in the development of Dubai Islands. Our focus remains on disciplined execution and enduring quality as we create a distinctive coastal destination that supports the city’s long-term growth.”

Metac General Contracting Co has been appointed to carry out the works across the seven buildings.

Bay Grove to have 1,154 homes

Bay Grove Residences is planned as a waterfront community with landscaped communal areas, walking and cycling routes and access to Crystal Beach.

The full development will comprise 1,154 homes across 15 residential buildings once completed.

A further 617 homes are planned across Phases 2 and 4, with Nakheel saying plans for those phases are progressing and additional construction appointments will be announced.

Bay Grove forms part of the wider Dubai Islands development off the coast of Deira.

The master-planned destination comprises five islands and more than 20 kilometres of beaches, alongside planned parks, open spaces, golf courses, hotels, cultural hubs and waterfront residential communities overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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