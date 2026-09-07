OMNIYAT showcases Dubai’s vision for future of waterfront living in Monaco

As Official Sponsor of the Monaco Yacht Show VIP Experience, OMNIYAT will present this perspective to a community for whom life on the water is already second nature. For yacht owners, the connection is particularly relevant: OMNIYAT’s waterfront residences are designed so that access to the sea becomes a natural extension of life at home.

For an audience that experiences some of the world’s most extraordinary places from the water, OMNIYAT brings a new perspective on how that lifestyle can continue on shore. Exceptional design and legendary hospitality come together in homes intended not only for the present, but as a living legacy crafted to retain meaning for generations.

Nowhere is this vision more evident than Marasi Bay, OMNIYAT’s waterfront destination in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa District. Conceived as an ecosystem for life on and beside the water, Marasi Bay brings together private residences with hospitality, wellness, dining and leisure, with direct water access creating a natural connection between home, city and sea. Along its waterfront, a padel court and running track sit alongside an art trail and resident-only wellness spaces, bringing an active, outdoor dimension to everyday life by the water.

As the destination continues to evolve, VELA and VELA Viento, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, form a pair of sister waterfront residences overlooking Marasi Bay, each offering a distinct expression of life by the water. Together, they contribute to a more complete residential experience shaped by the bay.