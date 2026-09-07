OMNIYAT showcases Dubai’s vision for future of waterfront living in Monaco

Omniyat returns to Monaco Yacht Show to present its premium waterfront residences
As the Monaco Yacht Show brings together the world’s leading yachting community, OMNIYAT returns to Port Hercule for the third consecutive year to present Dubai’s next generation of waterfront living. From September 23-26, the ultra-luxury developer will showcase destinations around a seamless connection between home and sea, reflecting a more considered way of living designed to endure across generations.
Dubai’s rise as a global destination for premium waterfront living is increasingly resonating with an international audience seeking a more connected relationship between city and sea. At the forefront of this evolution, OMNIYAT is curating distinctive waterfront destinations designed to appeal to the world’s most discerning residents, helping draw a new generation of global buyers to Dubai through experiences that extend far beyond the residence itself.
As Official Sponsor of the Monaco Yacht Show VIP Experience, OMNIYAT will present this perspective to a community for whom life on the water is already second nature. For yacht owners, the connection is particularly relevant: OMNIYAT’s waterfront residences are designed so that access to the sea becomes a natural extension of life at home.
For an audience that experiences some of the world’s most extraordinary places from the water, OMNIYAT brings a new perspective on how that lifestyle can continue on shore. Exceptional design and legendary hospitality come together in homes intended not only for the present, but as a living legacy crafted to retain meaning for generations.
Nowhere is this vision more evident than Marasi Bay, OMNIYAT’s waterfront destination in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa District. Conceived as an ecosystem for life on and beside the water, Marasi Bay brings together private residences with hospitality, wellness, dining and leisure, with direct water access creating a natural connection between home, city and sea. Along its waterfront, a padel court and running track sit alongside an art trail and resident-only wellness spaces, bringing an active, outdoor dimension to everyday life by the water.
As the destination continues to evolve, VELA and VELA Viento, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, form a pair of sister waterfront residences overlooking Marasi Bay, each offering a distinct expression of life by the water. Together, they contribute to a more complete residential experience shaped by the bay.
On Palm Jumeirah, The Alba, Dorchester Collection, Dubai offers another expression of waterfront living: one centred on sanctuary. Bringing Dorchester Collection hospitality into a private beachfront setting, the development is shaped around a deeply personal resort experience where the rhythm of the sea becomes part of daily life. At its heart, a 2,700-square-metre Wellness Centre brings together advanced longevity, movement and hydrotherapy amenities while a 250-metre private beach reinforces the sense of retreat. In contrast to Marasi Bay’s connection between city and sea, The Alba presents a more secluded vision of the waterfront, creating two genuinely distinct ways to experience OMNIYAT’s approach to life by the water.
OMNIYAT’s Palm Jumeirah portfolio is approaching an important delivery milestone, with handovers at AVA at Palm Jumeirah and ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, due soon. Designed by Foster + Partners, with 360-degree sea views, ORLA adds another distinctive expression to OMNIYAT’s waterfront portfolio.
Together, these destinations reflect Dubai’s growing role in shaping a more complete idea of waterfront living, one that is defined less by excess than by the quality of time and the freedom to live with greater ease. It is a direction that resonates naturally with an international yachting community already accustomed to choosing destinations for the experiences they make possible, not simply the addresses they occupy.
OMNIYAT’s return to Monaco reflects its role in shaping a new generation of Dubai waterfront destinations for an international audience accustomed to the highest standards of premium living. Through carefully curated residential ecosystems, OMNIYAT creates experiences that extend beyond the home and speak directly to the expectations of the global clientele drawn to Dubai.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.