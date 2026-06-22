Around 60 feddans, or 240,000 square metres, have also been earmarked for a possible integrated shopping and entertainment destination. This area will be allocated progressively based on the pace of development work and occupancy rates across the residential communities, taking the project’s total development value to more than $4 billion.

“Through this project, we aim to create meaningful economic value and reaffirm our confidence in the strength and resilience of the Egyptian market, and in its ability to support future destinations that meet the highest international standards,” he said.

The signing took place at the Egyptian Cabinet headquarters in the New Administrative Capital under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr Mostafa Madbouly. The ceremony was attended by senior Egyptian and UAE officials, including Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Randa El-Menshawy, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib, and UAE Ambassador to Egypt Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.